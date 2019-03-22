Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) announced that it is rolling out video ads to its products, which will play automatically on the devices of its mobile app users.

The news was announced by Bloomberg as the e-commerce site has reportedly been beta testing the new functionality for a number of months. The publication added that the release of the ads will take place on both the iOS and Android versions of Amazon’s mobile app.

The content on the video clips that will show up on users’ small screens is dependent on what they search on the e-commerce site. “Convey your brand message with out-stream autoplay video for an engaging ad experience,” Amazon writes on its website, suggesting that the move could bolster the e-commerce giant’s revenue significantly.

The business adds that its video ads will play automatically when the video is at least 50% visible on screen. The company added that these ads will always be muted as audio playback will require user interaction. Autoplay will be automatically paused if the video is scrolled out of view.

Amazon’s site made some suggestions regarding how to best attain the customer’s attention, including recommending that businesses unveil the core message of the ad within the first five seconds of the video. They also suggest the ad be engaging, even without sound.

AMZN stock is down about 1.9% on Friday.