Wednesday Apple Rumors: 10.2-Inch and 10.5-Inch iPads in the Works

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of new iPad devices. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

New iPads: A new rumor claims that Apple will be releasing two new iPad tablets, reports AppleInsider. According to this rumor, the tech company is planning to release an iPad with a 10.2-inch screen and another with a 10.5-inch screen. The rumor claims that these two devices actually won’t be coming out at the same time. The reason given is that two tablets with such similar screen sizes wouldn’t do well launching together.

iPad mini 5: Images of a possible case for the iPad mini 5 may reveal some details about the device, MacRumors notes. The easiest thing to notice about the case is that it doesn’t appear to be much different from previous iPad mini cases. This adds credence to the rumor that the iPad mini 5 won’t feature much in the way of changes in form factor from the iPad mini 4. However, it does show a microphone hole near the top middle of the device, which is a slight change from the iPad mini 4.

Streaming Service: New details about Apple’s video streaming service are starting to leak, reports Bloomberg. The recent leaks include what type of content users can expect at launch. It looks like most of the content will come from other providers at first. AAPL will start adding its own original content, such as shows and movies, to the service at a later date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.