Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple Launches New AirPods

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) rumor mill today is new Airpods launching. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.
New AirPods: Apple is finally releasing its new AirPods to customers. The company announced today that the new AirPods are up for purchase on its website. These new wireless earbuds include a new H1 chip from the company. Another new feature is hands-free “Hey Siri” support. The device also offer 50% more talk time over the previous models. To go along with the launch of the new AirPods is a wireless charging case. It can be bought on its own or with the new AirPods.
Cases & Bands: AAPL is rolling out its Spring collection of cases and bands, reports MacRumors. This has the company offering several new color options for iPhone cases. Among these is a special iPhone XS battery case that comes in Pink Sand. There’s also a wide variety of new Watch bands that customers can purchase. Watch customers can also chose between various different band types, such as silicone, leather and more.
AirPower: A recent report claims that AAPL approved production of the AirPower earlier this year, 9to5Mac notes. The AirPower is the company’s wireless charging mat that was shown off a couple of years ago. Recent rumors claim it is coming soon. There’s also the launch of the new AirPods wireless charging case that adds credibility to these rumors.