At Home (NYSE: HOME ) reported its fourth-quarter results today, bringing in earnings and revenue that were well below what analysts expected, while a very weak first-quarter guidance played a role in HOME stock plummeting Wednesday.

The Plano, Texas-based home decor company finished the last three months of its fiscal 2018 bringing in a profit of $29.6 million, or 45 cents per share. On an adjusted basis when considering non-recurring costs, earnings came in at 47 cents per share, below the 48 cents per share that six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research averaged.

Revenue for the period came in at $354.1 million for At Home, ahead of the $352.2 million that Wall Street called for, per the average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks. For its fiscal 2018, the business brought in earnings of $49 million, or 74 cents per share, as well as revenue of $1.17 billion.

For its first quarter, the company predicts that its adjusted earnings will be between 3 cents and 4 cents per share, well below the 20 cents per share that analysts predict, per Bloomberg. For its fiscal 2019, At Home calls for revenue in the range of $300 million to $305 million, in line with the $303 million that analysts project, per Bloomberg.

The company sees its comparable store sales as remaining flat or increasing a bit.

HOME stock was sinking roughly 20.4% during regular trading hours Wednesday following the dismal first-quarter guidance and the underwhelming fourth-quarter results. Shares gained about 0.6% after hours.