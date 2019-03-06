Bio-Path Holdings News: Why BPTH Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Recent Bio-Path Holdings news has BPTH stock flying high on Wednesday.

Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ: BPTH ) has released a clinical update to its Phase 2 prexigebersen trial in acute myeloid leukemia. This update is a follow up to the preliminary results revealed by the company in April 2018.

The Bio-Path Holdings news has to do with more patients in the study seeing positive results from using prexigebersen in conjunction with a low dose cytarabine. These patients were using this method to treat acute myeloid leukemia instead of chemotherapy.

The update from Bio-Path Holdings shows that of the 17 evaluable patients in the study, 11 had a response. Among these were five who experienced a complete response, which includes a single patient that had a complete response with incomplete hematologic recovery. There was also one case of morphologic leukemia free state and six stable disease responses.

This is an improvement over the results prior to the clinical update. When the previous results were announced, only four evaluable patients of the 17 had a complete response. This includes the one with a complete response with incomplete hematologic recovery. 47% of patients also saw a response, compared to the 65% in the clinical update.

“Prexigebersen with its efficacy and safety profile, is an ideal combination candidate with frontline therapy,” Peter Nielsen, President and CEO of Recent Bio-Path Holdings, said in a statement. “Our aim is to match prexigebersen with the leading frontline therapies to improve treatment options for patients.”

BPTH stock was up 171% as of Wednesday afternoon.

