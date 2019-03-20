Clean 15 for 2019: Put These Fruits & Vegetables on Your Shopping List

The Clean 15 list for 2019 list is ready and it has advice for those wanting to consume fruits and vegetables.

The Clean 15 list is a collection of fruits and vegetables that have the least amount of pesticide residue on them. This list is created by the Environmental Working Group each year to act as a guide for shoppers in the U.S.

The items that make up the Clean 15 list are based on information from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This data shows what produce contains the least amount of pesticide residue, which can make the food safer to consume.

The following items are on the Clean 15 list for 2019.

Avocados Sweet Corn Pineapples Sweet Peas Frozen Onions Papayas Eggplants Asparagus Kiwis Cabbages Cauliflower Cantaloupes Broccoli Mushrooms Honeydew Melons

“The main route of pesticide exposure for most Americans who do not live or work on or near farms is through their diet,” EWG Research Analyst Carla Burns said in a statement. “Studies have shown that eating fruits and vegetables free of pesticides benefits health, and this is especially important for pregnant women and children.”

While looking on the bright side of things is great, it’s also worth noting that negatives as well. This is why the Environmental Working Group also releases a Dirty Dozen list each year to counteract its Clean 15. You can follow this link to learn about the fruits and vegetables that made it on to that list this year.

