Cloudera (NYSE: CLDR ) announced its latest quarterly earnings results and financial outlook for the current fiscal year Wednesday afternoon, yielding mixed results that played a role in CLDR stock plummeting after hours.

The Palo Alto, Calif.-based company, which offers a software platform for data services, announced a fourth-quarter loss of $85.5 million, or 45 cents per share. On an adjusted basis, the business tallied a loss of 15 cents per share, 5 cents wider than the loss from the fourth quarter of 2017.

Cloudera added that its revenue for the period amounted to $144.5 million, about 36.7% higher than the $105.7 million from the same period a year ago. The Wall Street consensus estimate called for an adjusted loss of 11 cents per share and sales of $121 million, according to data compiled by FactSet.

For its fiscal 2019, the software business forecasts an adjusted loss of 32 cents to 36 cents per share, wider than the loss of 26 cents per share that analysts project, per FactSet. Cloudera sees its sales somewhere between $835 million to $855 million, topping the $538.4 million that the FactSet outlook calls for.

The company has been in operation since 2008 and it now has more than 3,000 employees. Cloudera’s public debut was nearly two years ago.

CLDR stock is down more than 12.7% after the bell on Wednesday as a positive fourth-quarter performance was not enough to overturn the disappointment of its 2019 guidance. Shares had been up more than 1.8% during regular trading hours.