The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has green-lit ‘frankenfish’ salmon imports to the U.S.

The item consists of genetically modified salmon that were first approved by the agency back in 2015, making them the first genetically modified animal to be accepted. The FDA had kept the frankenfish in a multi-year review process, eventually ruling that the AquaAdvantage Salmon is the same as non-genetically engineered salmon from a biological standpoint.

Despite the agency passing the food item, Congress had concerns regarding whether or not it was safe to eat the fish, blocking the agency from allowing sales of the fish in the U.S. The FDA then had to conduct a thorough labeling process of the fish in order for consumers to know they were getting genetically-engineered salmon.

Congress then created a law that required the Department of Agriculture to create certain standards for informing the public about bioengineered foods. This means that manufacturers, importers and some retailers had to add some symbol or text to display this.

“The FDA believes this Congressional mandate has been satisfied by the USDA’s issuance of final regulations implementing that law in late 2018 because the law and regulations require that human food containing GE salmon bear labeling indicating that it is bioengineered,” FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in a statement Friday.

There are still some who would be unwilling to try genetically-engineered foods, while the scientists behind the product believe it’s equally as safe as organic salmon.