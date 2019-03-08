5 Happy Women’s Day Images to Post on Social Media

Today is International Women’s Day and InvestorPlace is celebrating with a collection of Happy Women’s Day images to share online.

Source: Shutterstock

International Women’s Day takes place every year on March 8. The holiday exists to celebrate women’s rights and accomplishments throughout the years. It also acts as a time for women to push themselves further.

The brief history of International Women’s Day starts in 1909 with the Socialist Party of America. It was first held on Feb. 28, 1909 in New York. Many socialist and communist countries adopted the holiday on Mach 8 after this. It was then also adopted by the United Nations in 1975.

You can check out the following gallery for a collection of Happy Women’s Day images to share on Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ), Instagram, Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) and other social media platforms.

InvestorPlace also has a collection of International Women’s Day quote images that can be shared online as well. You can find those images over at this link.

Happy Women’s Day Images to Post on Social Media

Source: Shutterstock

Happy Women’s Day Images to Post on Social Media

Source: Shutterstock

Happy Women’s Day Images to Post on Social Media

Source: Shutterstock

Happy Women’s Day Images to Post on Social Media

Source: Shutterstock

Happy Women’s Day Images to Post on Social Media

Source: Shutterstock

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.