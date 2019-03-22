Hibbett Sports Earnings: HIBB Stock Surges on Big Q4 Beat

Hibbett Sports earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 have HIBB stock on its way up today.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ: HIBB ) reported earnings per share of 57 cents for its fiscal fourth quarter of the year. This is an increase over the company’s earnings per share of 44 cents from the same time last year. It was also a boon to HIBB stock by beating out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 39 cents for the quarter.

Hibbett Sports earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 also includes net income of $6.63 million. This is a drop from the company’s net income of $9.73 million reported in its fiscal fourth quarter of 2018.

Operating income reported in the Hibbett Sports earnings release for its fiscal fourth quarter of the year comes in at $8.96 million. The retail of sporting goods reported operating income of $15.88 million in the same period of the year prior.

The Hibbett Sports earnings report for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 also has revenue coming in at $305.96 million. This is up from its revenue of $266.74 million reported in its fiscal fourth quarter for the previous year. It was also great news for HIBB stock by coming in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $282.85 million for the period.

The most recent Hibbett Sports earnings report also has it releasing its outlook for fiscal 2020. The company is expecting earnings per share for the year to range from $1.80 to $2.00. That’s a positive for HIBB stock with Wall Street looking for earnings per share of $1.75 in fiscal 2020.

HIBB stock was up 25% as of Friday morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.