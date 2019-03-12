Honda Recall 2019: 1.1 Million More Vehicles at Risk From Unsafe Air Bags

A Honda recall 2019 list has the company bringing in more vehicles to replace possible faulty airbags.

Source: Shutterstock

Honda (NYSE: HMC ) says that this airbag recall covers some 1.1 million vehicles sold by the company in the U.S. These vehicles contain a PSDI-5D replacement inflator type that has been found to have issues at manufacturer Takata’s factory. The issue is caused by moisture becoming trapped in the device.

The following vehicles are a part of the Honda recall 2019 list.

2003 Acura 3.2CL

2013-2016 Acura ILX

2003-2006 Acura MDX

2002-2003 Acura 3.2TL

2004-2006 and 2009-2014 Acura TL

2007-2016 Acura RDX

2010-2013 Acura ZDX

2001-2007 and 2009 Honda Accord

2001-2005 Honda Civic

2002-2007 and 2010-2011 Honda CR-V

2003-2011 Honda Element

2007 Honda Fit

2002-2004 Honda Odyssey

2003-2008 Honda Pilot

2006-2014 Honda Ridgeline

Honda says that it initially became aware of the danger that the replacement airbags pose to drivers following an accident from a 2004 Honda Odyssey. This saw the infaltor rupture and send out shrapnel that hurt a passenger’s arm.

“Moisture within the sealed inflator may lead to accelerated propellant degradation over time, leading to higher than normal inflator pressure upon airbag deployment. If a recalled driver front airbag deploys in a crash, its inflator may rupture, potentially shooting sharp metal fragments at the driver and passengers.”

The vehicles that make up the Honda recall 2019 list are part of a previous airbag recall. This had the company replacing older Takata airbag systems with these new ones. However, now it is having to replace the replacement parts.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.