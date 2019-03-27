Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving 2019: 13 Things to Know

Today is Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving 2019 and it’s good news for those wanting to support charities.

Here are a few things to know about Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving 2019.

Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving 2019 has the company giving 100% of its sales on March 27 to charities.

That covers anything bought at the restaurant chain, such as subs, chips and drinks.

This has it donating the money to more than 200 charities across the U.S.

Among these charities are hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and other organizations.

The event takes place at the chain’s more than 1,5000 restaurant locations across the U.S.

Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving 2019 has the company expecting to give more than $6 million to charities.

This is roughly what the company gave in its Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving for 2018.

This year’s Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving also marks the ninth year of the charity event.

The Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving 2019 is actually part of a larger event.

This is the Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving.

The entire month is spent by the company promoting charities and encouraging customers to help out.

This includes collecting donations from customers all throughout the month and giving them to charities.

The month culminates into the Day of Giving event.

You can learn more about the Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving 2019 event by following this link.

