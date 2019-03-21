6 Must-See Stock Trades for Friday: AAPL, QRVO, GES, SQ, EA >>> READ MORE
Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks > KFC Chicken & Waffles Is Back: 7 Things to Know﻿

KFC Chicken & Waffles Is Back: 7 Things to Know﻿

You can get the item with syrup for $5.99

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

KFC (NYSE:YUM) is appeasing fans by bringing back one of its most popular items in recent times, arriving in the form of the classic Southern dish of fried chicken and waffles.

KFC Chicken & WafflesHere are seven things to know about the move from the Louisville, Kentucky-based fast food chicken restaurant:

  • The chain said it is bringing back the Kentucky Fried Chicken & Waffles to a number of U.S. restaurants for about five weeks starting this Saturday.
  • The offering combines sweet and savory flavors as it has KFC’s classic Extra Crispy fried chicken alongside Belgian waffles.
  • You can get the item as a basket meal or a sandwich until April 29 or while supplies last.
  • The last time that KFC offered its fried chicken product along with waffles for a limited time was last November, with some restaurants selling out in only two weeks, according to a statement from the company.
  • “We expected people would love Kentucky Fried Chicken & Waffles when we launched it in 2018,” said KFC’s U.S. chief marketing officer Andrea Zahumensky in a statement. “But we underestimated how much love there would be, so we’re bringing it back just four months later. Too soon? Not a minute.”
  • The brand added that the menu item was “specially formulated to perfectly pair with KFC’s world-famous Extra Crispy fried chicken.”
  • With syrup, the product starts at $5.99, or $7.99 for a combo.

YUM stock is up 0.6% Thursday.

