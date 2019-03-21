KFC (NYSE: YUM ) is appeasing fans by bringing back one of its most popular items in recent times, arriving in the form of the classic Southern dish of fried chicken and waffles.

Here are seven things to know about the move from the Louisville, Kentucky-based fast food chicken restaurant:

The chain said it is bringing back the Kentucky Fried Chicken & Waffles to a number of U.S. restaurants for about five weeks starting this Saturday.

The offering combines sweet and savory flavors as it has KFC’s classic Extra Crispy fried chicken alongside Belgian waffles.

You can get the item as a basket meal or a sandwich until April 29 or while supplies last.

The last time that KFC offered its fried chicken product along with waffles for a limited time was last November, with some restaurants selling out in only two weeks, according to a statement from the company.

“We expected people would love Kentucky Fried Chicken & Waffles when we launched it in 2018,” said KFC’s U.S. chief marketing officer Andrea Zahumensky in a statement. “But we underestimated how much love there would be, so we’re bringing it back just four months later. Too soon? Not a minute.”

The brand added that the menu item was “specially formulated to perfectly pair with KFC’s world-famous Extra Crispy fried chicken.”

With syrup, the product starts at $5.99, or $7.99 for a combo.

YUM stock is up 0.6% Thursday.