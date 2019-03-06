Kroger (NYSE: KR ) is reporting its quarterly earnings figures later today, with the company’s profit slated to slide year-over-year, while comps are on the rise.

The grocery store chain is projected to amass fourth-quarter earnings of 54 cents per share on a GAAP basis, or 52 cents per share on an adjusted basis when excluding certain items, according to a survey of analysts conducted by FactSet. This would be a 17.5% decline from the company’s adjusted earnings from the year-ago quarter, assuming it meets the Wall Street guidance.

Sales are expected to come in at $28.4 billion if Kroger meets analysts’ estimate for the period, which would equal a decline of approximately 8.4% when compared to its $31 billion in revenue from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. Same-store sales are slated to be 1.8% higher when compared to the year-ago period.

The company added during a December conference call it held with investors that it saw its 2018 GAAP earnings as arriving somewhere between $3.80 to $3.95 per share. This is below Kroger’s previous consensus estimate of $3.88 to $4.03 per share for the fiscal year. This would mean that the business will bring in earnings of roughly 42 cents to 65 cents per share for the quarter, with the midpoint of this guidance being close to the consensus forecast that Wall Street analysts call for.

KR stock is down about 0.9% on Friday in anticipation of the grocery chain’s results. Shares have been up roughly 4% throughout the current year.