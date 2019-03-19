This year’s list of the most expensive cities in the world includes Osaka in Japan, which experienced the most movement as it gained six spots when compared to last year’s list.

The Economist Intelligence Unit’s 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey shows that there are four cities in the continent of Asia that make the top 10, with Hong Kong coming in at number one. The top of the list was crowded as there was a three-way tie for the top spot in 2019.

The survey was created by comparing more than 400 individual prices compiled from 160 products and services in cities located all around the globe. This data is then used to create the Worldwide Cost of Living Report every year.

The list included some usual suspects including the art-oriented French capital of Paris, which continues to carry the dreamy vibe that poets and painters have romanticized for decades. In the U.S., Los Angeles was tied for the number 10 spot due to a number of booming industries in the SoCal town, including the expansion of commercial real estate, a thriving tech market and the ever-present entertainment bubble.

Here is the full top 10, according to the list offered by the Economic Intelligence Unit:

1. (tie) Singapore

1. (tie) Paris, France

1. (tie) Hong Kong

4. Zurich, Switzerland

5. (tie) Geneva, Switzerland

5. (tie) Osaka, Japan

7. (tie) Seoul, South Korea

7. (tie) Copenhagen, Denmark

7. (tie) New York

10. (tie) Tel Aviv, Israel

10. (tie) Los Angeles