With national Pi Day less than a day away, we have compiled some deals for you to enjoy on March 14.
The name Pi Day comes from the number that begins with 3.14 and is integral in the calculation of a circle’s area. Here are 10 national pizza and sweet pie deals to check out:
- 7-Eleven: Use the convenience store chain’s 7Rewards app in store to get a slice of pizza for 50 cents. You can also buy a pie in store and get 314 7Rewards bonus points, or even two pizzas for $3.14 each, available for delivery.
- Cicis: Get an adult buffet and large drink tomorrow and the second is $3.14 with this coupon.
- Domino’s: The pizza chain said that, through April 28, you can earn points through its Piece of the Pie Rewards program, which can be redeemed for a free pizza.
- Slice: With this app, you can look at more than 10,000 pizzerias that will be offering $7 off orders for new users through the promo code LOCALPI7.
- Blaze Pizza: Get this restaurant’s smartphone app for a $3.14 Pi Day deal on custom pizzas. You can get one per order when dining in.
- California Pizza Kitchen: A slice of Key Lime Pie is $3.14 Thursday.
- Fresh Market: Old Fashioned Apple, Cherry Pies and savory Chicken Pot Pies are $3.14 off at the deli.
- Kroger: Some pies are $3.14 on Pi Day, including peach and pumpkin.
- Whole Foods Market: Get large bakery pies for $3.14 off on Thursday.
- White Castle: The Breakfast Slider combo (with hash browns and a small coffee) is $3.14 tomorrow.