What’s new on Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX ) in April 2019?

We have compiled a list of 21 new Netflix movies to watch as we head into the full swing of the spring season. There’s plenty to watch every month on the online streaming site, and April will be no different as you’ll get to see Will Smith do his thing in I Am Legend.

Your kids will be able to enjoy Spy Kids, while your stoner cousin will be happy to see Seth Rogen’s Pineapple Express on the site. While we’re focusing on movies in this article, there’s other great content that you can expect from Netflix next month, including the new Kevin Hart standup special, new series for kids and an interactive new show (much like Bandersnatch perhaps?)

Here are 21 new Netflix movies that you should keep tabs on as we head into the month where all colorful things begin to bloom again:

What flick are you most excited about?

NFLX stock is down about 1.8% at day’s end on Wednesday.