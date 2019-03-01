Sony (NYSE: SNE ) announced its selection of PlayStation Plus free games for the month of March 2019, which marks the first time in which the company will not be offering free PS3 and PS Vita titles.

Last year, the electronics and video game giant revealed that it would no longer roll out PS3 and PS Vita games for console owners to play for free with their Plus subscription. Instead, the company is focusing solely on its PS4 business, meaning that Plus subscribers will only get two games to choose from this month.

One of the two titles for March is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered, which is a first-person shooter that sees you battle Russian ultranationalists and a separatist group in the Middle East. It has improved features from the original, including its graphics, lighting, animation and sound affects.

The second title in the PlayStation Plus free games for this month is The Witness, a game that requires you to solve some puzzles. It was created by the Braid developer and it took eight years to make and it has a scenic background.

Both of these games will be available to Plus subscribers from March 5 to April 1, so those who are looking to play February’s games can still do so until March 5. The PS3 and PS Vita games from February will be available for even longer as March 8 is the last day to play them.

SNE stock fell a fraction Friday.