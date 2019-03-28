3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: PFE, COTY, PXD >>> READ MORE
Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks > $768 Million Powerball Winner for March 27 Drawing: What We Know

$768 Million Powerball Winner for March 27 Drawing: What We Know

The lump sum option is $477 million

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

There’s a Powerball winner for the Wednesday drawing that has the opportunity to take home $768 million.

Source: Shutterstock

Here’s what we know so far about the Powerball winner.

  • The winner of the $768 million jackpot is still unknown.
  • They are the sole winner of the jackpot, which means they won’t have to split it with anyone.
  • The winning numbers from the Wednesday drawing were 16, 20, 37, 44, 62, 12.
  • The person has up o 180 days to claim turn in their lottery ticket and claim the $768 million prize.
  • Our Powerball winner bought their ticket from a Speedway located in New Berlin, Wis.
  • Due to state laws, the person will not be allowed to remain anonymous when they collect their winnings.
  • If the person decides to go with the lump sum of cash, then they will be taking home $477 million after taxes.
  • The jackpot of $768 million is the third-largest in the history of the U.S.
  • It is also the first Powerball lottery to have a winner in 2019.
  • Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin is also advising the individual to sign their ticket so that they can take the money from the Powerball jackpot.
  • It’s also worth noting that the Speedway that sold the winning ticket will receive a payout as well.
  • This will have the Powerball lottery paying the location $100,000.

You can follow these links to learn more about the Powerball winner, as well as more concerning the overall situation.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

