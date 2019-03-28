$768 Million Powerball Winner for March 27 Drawing: What We Know

There’s a Powerball winner for the Wednesday drawing that has the opportunity to take home $768 million.

Source: Shutterstock

Here’s what we know so far about the Powerball winner.

The winner of the $768 million jackpot is still unknown.

They are the sole winner of the jackpot, which means they won’t have to split it with anyone.

The winning numbers from the Wednesday drawing were 16, 20, 37, 44, 62, 12.

The person has up o 180 days to claim turn in their lottery ticket and claim the $768 million prize.

Our Powerball winner bought their ticket from a Speedway located in New Berlin, Wis.

Due to state laws, the person will not be allowed to remain anonymous when they collect their winnings.

If the person decides to go with the lump sum of cash, then they will be taking home $477 million after taxes.

The jackpot of $768 million is the third-largest in the history of the U.S.

It is also the first Powerball lottery to have a winner in 2019.

Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin is also advising the individual to sign their ticket so that they can take the money from the Powerball jackpot.

It’s also worth noting that the Speedway that sold the winning ticket will receive a payout as well.

This will have the Powerball lottery paying the location $100,000.

You can follow these links to learn more about the Powerball winner, as well as more concerning the overall situation.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.