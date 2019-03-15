Snap (NYSE: SNAP ) announced that the company is working towards the launch of a new gaming service that may be coming to phone in your pocket sometime next month.

The Snapchat parent company is reportedly planning on rolling out the platform next month at the earliest, also known as “Project Cognac.” You can expect Snapchat to soon have a number of games from outside developers available to users of the app, per a Cheddar piece.

There have been talks of Snap bringing a gaming platform to the popular social media app since last year as Fortune revealed last summer that users can look forward to some games and a multimedia messaging app. The report had marked autumn 2018 as the release date for the platform and updated app.

The Los Angeles, Calif.-based business will reportedly share more details regarding Project Cognac next month for the company’s summit. This will mark the first such summit, which will take place on April 4 and it will include content developers and partners.

The move is likely to help Snapchat add more users as the business’ user base only grew by 5% during the third quarter of fiscal 2018. Australian game studio Prettygreat may also play a role in the development of the games in the upcoming platform as Snap acquired the brand two months ago.

SNAP stock is down about 2.9% on Friday following the news.