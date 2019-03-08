We have compiled nine St. Patrick’s Day images for you to take a look at over the coming nine days as the Irish Catholic holiday inches ever so closely.

Sunday, March 17 marks the 2019 iteration of St. Patrick’s Day, which honors the foremost patron saint of Ireland. The date was chosen based on the day in which St. Patrick died back in the year 461, which came after a lifetime of dedication to the Irish tradition and designed to honor the nation’s heritage.

The day is a public holiday in Ireland, Northern Ireland and a few other places, while celebrations are also common throughout countries with a large Irish presence, including the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Argentina.

Browse through the next few slides to check out the nine St. Patrick’s Day images we have chosen for you to share on social media.

St. Patrick’s Day Images

St. Patrick’s Day Images

St. Patrick’s Day Images

St. Patrick’s Day Images

St. Patrick’s Day Images

St. Patrick’s Day Images

St. Patrick’s Day Images

St. Patrick’s Day Images

St. Patrick’s Day Images