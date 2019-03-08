3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: DLTR, TSN, ORCL >>> READ MORE
Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks > 9 St. Patrick’s Day Images to Post on Social Media

9 St. Patrick’s Day Images to Post on Social Media

Pick your favorite and pass it along to your friends

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

http://bit.ly/2Usr0JA

We have compiled nine St. Patrick’s Day images for you to take a look at over the coming nine days as the Irish Catholic holiday inches ever so closely.

St. Patrick's Day Images
Source: Public Domain Images

Sunday, March 17 marks the 2019 iteration of St. Patrick’s Day, which honors the foremost patron saint of Ireland. The date was chosen based on the day in which St. Patrick died back in the year 461, which came after a lifetime of dedication to the Irish tradition and designed to honor the nation’s heritage.

The day is a public holiday in Ireland, Northern Ireland and a few other places, while celebrations are also common throughout countries with a large Irish presence, including the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Argentina.

Browse through the next few slides to check out the nine St. Patrick’s Day images we have chosen for you to share on social media.


Compare Brokers

St. Patrick’s Day Images

St. Patrick's Day Images
Source: Pixabay

 


Compare Brokers

St. Patrick’s Day Images

St. Patrick's Day
Source: Pixabay

 


Compare Brokers

St. Patrick’s Day Images

St. Patrick's Day images
Source: Public Domain Pictures

 


Compare Brokers

St. Patrick’s Day Images

St. Patrick's Day
Source: Wikipedia

 


Compare Brokers

St. Patrick’s Day Images

St. Patrick's Day
Source: Pixabay

 


Compare Brokers

St. Patrick’s Day Images

St. Patrick's Day

 


Compare Brokers

St. Patrick’s Day Images

St. Patrick's Day Images
Source: Wikipedia

 


Compare Brokers

St. Patrick’s Day Images

St. Patrick's Day Images
Source: Wikipedia

 


Compare Brokers

St. Patrick’s Day Images

St. Patrick's Day

 

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2019/03/st-patricks-day-images-2/.

©2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC