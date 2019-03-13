Tailored Brands (NYSE: TLRD ) had a mixed quarterly report Wednesday as its fourth-quarter results included an earnings beat and revenue miss, while its first-quarter outlook is below what the Wall Street guidance calls for.

The Houston, Texas-based retail holding business for men’s apparel brands finished its fiscal 2018 with fourth-quarter earnings of $6.2 million, or 12 cents per share. The figure was an improvement over the company’s loss of $499,000, or a penny per share, from the same period in its fiscal 2017.

On an adjusted basis when considering a tax benefit, Tailored Brands had an adjusted loss of 28 cents per share for the three-month period. Analysts were calling for the retail giant — which owns Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A Bank — to bring in a wider loss at 29 cents per share for the quarter, according to data compiled by FactSet.

The company’s revenue tallied up to $785.8 million, down about 8.6% when compared to the year-ago quarter sales total of $859.9 million. Wall Street predicted in its consensus projection that Tailored Brands would bring in revenue of $801.2 million for the period.

For its first quarter of 2018, the business forecasts adjusted earnings in the range of 10 cents to 15 cents per share. The prediction is a tame one when stacked up against the 51 cents per share that analysts call for.

TLRD stock is sinking about 18.7% after the bell Wednesday off the heels of a weak first-quarter guidance. Shares were down about 2.6% during regular trading hours in anticipation of Tailored Brands’ results.