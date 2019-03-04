Tesla Model Y Release Date Set: What We Know

We’re going to soon learn the Tesla Model Y release date from an upcoming event.
Here’s what we know so far about the Tesla Model Y release date event.
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) to talk about the event.
- He says that it will be taking place on March 14, 2019.
- The Tesla CEO also notes that the event is going to take place at LA Design Studio.
- As far as a Tesla Model Y release date goes, we will likely learn about it at this event.
- What we do know is some other rough information about the Model Y.
- This includes that the Tesla Model Y will be an SUV.
- Elon Musk also confirms that it will be roughly 10% larger than the Model 3.
- To go along with this is a price increase of about 10% for the Model Y over the Model 3.
- He also points out that the Model Y will be sporting slightly less range than the Model 3 with the same battery.
- Musk says that there will also be test rides for the Tesla Model Y at this event.
- It’s also worth mentioning that the Tesla naming scheme for its vehicles spells out “SEXY”, with a “3” replacing the “E”.
- This is from the Tesla Model S, Model 3, Model X and the new Model Y.
- It will be interesting to see how Musk will go about naming the next Tesla vehicle with this in mind.
TSLA stock was down 3% as of Monday afternoon.
As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.