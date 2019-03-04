Tesla Model Y Release Date Set: What We Know

We’re going to soon learn the Tesla Model Y release date from an upcoming event.

Here’s what we know so far about the Tesla Model Y release date event.

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA Twitter (NYSE: TWTR talk about the event.

(NASDAQ: (NYSE: talk about the event. He says that it will be taking place on March 14, 2019.

The Tesla CEO also notes that the event is going to take place at LA Design Studio.

As far as a Tesla Model Y release date goes, we will likely learn about it at this event.

What we do know is some other rough information about the Model Y.

This includes that the Tesla Model Y will be an SUV.

Elon Musk also confirms that it will be roughly 10% larger than the Model 3.

To go along with this is a price increase of about 10% for the Model Y over the Model 3.

He also points out that the Model Y will be sporting slightly less range than the Model 3 with the same battery.

Musk says that there will also be test rides for the Tesla Model Y at this event.

It’s also worth mentioning that the Tesla naming scheme for its vehicles spells out “SEXY”, with a “3” replacing the “E”.

This is from the Tesla Model S, Model 3, Model X and the new Model Y.

It will be interesting to see how Musk will go about naming the next Tesla vehicle with this in mind.

TSLA stock was down 3% as of Monday afternoon.

