Tesla Model Y: 11 Things to Know About Tonight’s Tesla SUV Reveal

The Tesla Model Y reveal event is going to take place tonight.

Here’s what to know about big Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) reveal event and what to expect.

The Tesla Model Y reveal event will take place at 8:00 p.m. Pacific Time, which is 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Anyone wanting to watch the event can do so, but they must register on the company’s website.

This will have the company notifying the person when the stream for the reveal event goes live.

While the Tesla Model Y reveal event is still some hours away, we do know some things about the vehicle already.

This is thanks to Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealing details on his Twitter (NYSE: TWTR

(NYSE: Among these details is that this is going to be a new SUV from the electric car company.

He also notes that the Model Y will be about 10% larger than the Model 3.

To go along with this size increase is a price increase that will also be around 10%.

Musk also points out that the Model Y will use the same battery as the Model 3.

This means that the vehicle will have slightly less range than the Model 3.

According to Musk, there are also plans to allow guests to take test rides during the reveal event tonight.

You can follow these links to learn more about the Tesla Model Y SUV reveal event taking place later today.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.