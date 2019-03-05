This week’s Tuesday Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumors, the company may be upping its tech game with new foldable phones and a future car that uses a fiber-optic display.

5G Supplier Challenges: A recent Bloomberg report shed light on the tech giant’s plans as it seeks to roll out mobile devices that use 5G technology. The company is on the hunt for 5G modems that it can add to its 2020 iPhone lineup. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC ) is a potential candidate and Apple’s first choice, although there are other options that may also be feasible if the company can’t ink a deal with Intel.

Foldable Phones: Apple supplier Corning is reportedly working on glass that can be folded, with reports claiming that the company is going to manufacture large quantities of these glasses in a couple of years, which is when foldable phones are slated to hit the mainstream. The tech company has not commented on the devices yet. Corning says the challenge lies in keeping the glass narrow without hampering its ability to bend.

Future Car: Apple is working on a car of the future that may be equipped with an interior lighting system, which has fiber optic-based segments. These may be virtually invisible when not in use, which makes it useful as they can blend into the car’s surfaces easily. Plus, they can serve as indicators to drivers from the windscreen.

AAPL stock is down about 0.2% on Tuesday following these rumors.