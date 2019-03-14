Ulta (NASDAQ: ULTA ) continues to make waves in the beauty world across the U.S., amassing a positive profit for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 that played a role in shares surging late in the day.

The Bolingbrook, Ill.-based beauty stores chain continued to do the right things for its last three months of its most recent year, earning $214.7 million during that span. This total is 3.1% higher than the company’s profit of $208.2 million during its fourth quarter of 2017.

On a per-share basis, Ulta tallied up $3.61 for the period, about 21 cents better than its total from the same quarter during the previous year. Analysts were calling for the beauty business to compiled GAAP and adjusted earnings of $3.56 per share, according to a survey of analysts spearheaded by FactSet.

The business added that its sales for the quarter were $2.12 billion, 10% above the $1.9 billion it totaled during its year-ago period. Wall Street saw Ulta as accruing revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, also according to FactSet data from a survey.

Comparable-store sales were up 9.4% year-over-year, due in part to a higher average ticket and a 25% increase in its e-commerce comparable sales.

ULTA stock slid about 0.9% during regular trading hours as the haircare and fragrance business prepared to release its quarterly statement. Shares then gained more than 3.3% after the bell thanks to a fourth quarter that left investors plenty to be happy about.