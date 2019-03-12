Verizon (NYSE: VZ ) announced that the company took the necessary steps to solve a text outage that left some East Coast users without the capacity to contact others via SMS.

The carrier said that the issue struck Tuesday morning and it was able to restore service to all affected users swiftly. “We experienced an issue impacting texting services for some customers this morning,” David Weissmann, a Verizon spokesman said. “Our engineers were able to identify and resolve the issue quickly.”

He did not mention how long the outage lasted, where exactly the Verizon text outage affected customers or how many users were afflicted by the issue. However, there were reports of users not being able to text as early as 5 a.m. EST. The issue was reportedly resolved by 9:45 a.m. for all users.

Customers who put in complaints via Facebook or Twitter include device owners from a number of cities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, New York, North Carolina and Tennessee.

“Let’s start a hashtag movement for @verizon & @VZWSupport to show them that they don’t need to be troubleshooting our phones with us, but rather they need to troubleshoot their network with widespread outages right now. #FixTheVerizonOutage,” wrote Russ Sedam via Twitter.

Others mentioned that Verizon cannot keep calling itself a reliable network when outages such as this one occur and customers had yet to hear from the company via social media.

VZ stock is up about 0.3% on Tuesday.