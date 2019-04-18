Thursday Apple Rumors: 2019 iPhone Lineup Will Sport Better Selfie Cams

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of improvements for cameras. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Selfie Cams: A recent rumor claims that Apple is going to be beefing up the front-facing camera for its 2019 iPhone line, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company will be including 12 megapixel cameras on the front of these devices. This includes three smartphones that rumors claim the tech company will release later this year. This is better than the 7-megapixel selfie cams found on the front of its 2018 smartphones.

Watch Authentication: Rumors has it that the Apple Watch will be able to do more with Macs soon, 9to5Mac notes. These rumors claim that the tech company is going to allow for additional authentication from the smartwatch when macOS 10.15 comes out. The rumors doesn’t go into more detail about what these additional options will be, but hopefully it will be useful to Watch and Mac owners.

Payments: One analyst claims to know how much AAPL is paying to Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM ), reports AppleInsider. UBS claims that the tech company is paying $6 billion in settlements to QCOM to bring the legal battles to an end. This same source also claims that royalties being paid to Qualcomm are also increasing. This will have AAPL paying around $8 or $9 in royalties for each iPhone sale. Previous estimates only had royalties at around $5 per iPhone sale.

