Thursday Apple Rumors: 5G iPad Pro May Launch in 2021

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a 5G iPad Pro. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

5G iPad Pro: A new rumor claims that Apple is working on a 5G iPad Pro, reports AppleInsider. According to this rumor, the tech company is planning to release a 5G version of the iPad Pro sometime in 2021. This same rumor also claims that the 2020 iPad Pro will be getting upgrades as well. This doesn’t include 5G, but it will have a better antenna inside the device. The source of this rumor is analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Wall Plug Recall: Apple is recalling some of its wall plug adapters due to the risk of them shocking users, MacRumors notes. This recall affects older three-plug wall plug adapters sold in Hong Kong, Singapore, and the U.K. The tech company will be replacing these older wall plug adapters with new ones for free. The older wall plug adapters are pure white, as compared to new ones, which are grey and white.

App Store Bug: Some users are having trouble downloading apps from the App Store, reports 9to5Mac. A new glitch is making it so that users are unable to download apps. Instead, they face unending Terms & Conditions prompt from iTunes. Accepting these Terms & Conditions just causes the same prompt to show up again, causing an endless cycle of prompts. It’s unknown how many users this is affecting or what is behind it.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.