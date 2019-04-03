Wednesday Apple Rumors: 5G iPhone May Not Launch Until 2021

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news concerning a 5G iPhone. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

5G iPhone: It looks like a 5G iPhone may be further off than previously thought, reports AppleInsider. A recent rumor claims that the tech company is working on its own 5G modem. However, it claims that this modem may not be ready until the company launches its 2021 iPhone. The rumor notes that Intel (NASDAQ: INTC ) won’t likely have its 5G modems ready for a 2020 iPhone, which is why AAPL may have to wait until its own modems are ready the following year.

Powerbeats Pro: Apple is launching the wireless Powerbeats Pro earbuds. The Powerbeats Pro are now up on the Beats website. The wireless earbuds will cost customers $249.99. They offer nine hours of listening time and also have “Hey Siri” support. The earbuds include a hook design that makes them better for using while working out. To go along with this, they are also resistant to sweat and water.

Japan Display: It looks like Japan Display is going to be supplying parts for the Apple Watch Series 5, reports Reuters. A rumor claims that the company is going to be supplying AAPL with the OLED screens that it uses in the smartwatches. This marks a shift for the company, which is new to OLED and has instead been sticking to production of LCD screens.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.