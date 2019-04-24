Wednesday Apple Rumors: AirPods 3 May Come Out in Late 2019

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news about AirPods 3. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Source: Apple

AirPods 3: A new rumor claims that Apple is already planning the release of the AirPods 3, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company is planning to release two new versions of the AirPods. The rumor claims that these new AirPods will launch sometime between the fourth quarter of 2019 and first quarter of 2020. The rumor also says that one of these new AirPods will feature an all new design. The source of this rumor is analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Power Button Lawsuit: A class action lawsuit over failing power buttons on certain AAPL smartphones is heading to trial, AppleInsider notes. This will have a court in California hearing the case on Oct. 25. That’s still a ways off, but isn’t that long when it comes to a lawsuit. Then again, the lawsuit was originally filed back in 2013. This lawsuit has to do with the power buttons on the iPhone 4, 4s and 5.

Self-Driving Cars: Apple’s number of self-driving cars in California is dropping, reports 9to5Mac. Then number of self-driving cars being tested in the state is down to 69. This is a drop from the company’s 72 self-driving cars in the state during March. There are also 110 test drivers working for AAPL. This is is down from its 144 test drivers in the prior month.

