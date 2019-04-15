Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Arcade Games May Come to Other Platforms

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of Arcade plans. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

Arcade Games: A recent rumor claims that Apple Arcade games will be available on other platforms, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company will allow developers to release games developed for Arcade on home consoles and PCs. However, they will have to wait until a brief exclusivity deal ends before they can do this. The rumor also says that developers will not be allowed to put their games on Android devices.

iOS 13: Rumor has it that AAPL is going to be making some major changes when iOS 13 rolls out, AppleInsider notes. This rumor claims that the tech company will be including several new features in iOS 13. Among these new features is a “Dark Mode” There’s also talk that the mobile operating system update will include a universal “undo” feature. Both of these are likely features that iOS users will welcome with open arms.

Foxconn: Foxconn will indeed start mass producing iPhones in India, reports 9to5Mac. The news was confirmed by Terry Gou, the founder and Chairman of the company. These statements come after rumors from last week claimed that just such a change was going to take place. Gou doesn’t say what iPhone models will be made in India, but recent rumors point to the iPhone X being among them.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.