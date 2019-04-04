At Home (NYSE: HOME ) revealed that the home decor big box retail chain is considering a sale, according to a report from sources close to the matter.

The Plano, Texas-based business is working alongside financial institution Bank of America to meet with potential buyers who may be interesting in acquiring the company because of its poor stock price, according to a report that was published on Thursday. The company’s stock had dropped more than 20% after it missed its fourth-quarter earnings forecast, while also warning that its first quarter and full year results will be below the mark.