Blue Apron News: APRN Stock Shoots Higher on CEO Departure

Blue Apron news on Wednesday about its CEO leaving the company has APRN stock on the rise.

Source: Shutterstock

Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN ) notes that current President, CEO and member of the Board Brad Dickerson is stepping down from these roles. His last day as the leader of the company will be on April 7, 2019.

Taking over for Dickerson is Linda Findley Kozlowski. She was chosen by APRN’s Board of Directors and will take on the roles of President and CEO, as well as joining the Board. She will assume these positions on April 8, 2019.

Even though the Blue Apron news has Dickerson leaving his leadership role at the company, he won’t be gone completely. Instead, he will continue to remain with APRN for a period of time after this in the role of an advisor.

Dickerson’s time with Blue Apron saw him hold other roles as well. Before becoming its leader, he was serving as the CFO of the company. This lasted until November 2017, which is when it took over as its President and CEO. APRN notes that the reason for his departure is to “pursue new opportunities.”

Kozlowski may be a new name to Blue Apron, but she has a strong history with other companies before it. This includes most recently serving as the COO of Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY ). Prior to this, she was the COO of Evernote Corporation.

APRN stock was up 7% as of Wednesday morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.