Burger King News: BK Testing Vegan, Meatless Impossible Whopper

Burger King news for Monday includes the company introducing the Impossible Whopper.

Source: Shutterstock

The Impossible Whopper is the company’s take on a Whopper made without meat. This is possible via a partnership with Impossible Foods, which seeks to replace meat with plant-based foods instead.

The Impossible Whopper is coming to 59 Burger King locations in the St. Louis area. These stores wills tart offering the meatless Whopper today and there’s potential for it to come to more stores.

Cnet’s Brian Cooley got to try out the Impossible Whopper early and has this to say about it.

“The remarkable thing was how unremarkable they were: Nothing gives away the fact that this Whopper contains a different main ingredient.”

Cooley may be standing behind the Impossible Whopper, but what does the rest of the internet have to say about this Burger King news?

“This is awesome. With Burger King, the @ImpossibleFoods burger has reached the top league. And the meatless meat is actually every bit as delicious as beef meat. There is an affordable alternative available today and it’s only going to grow. Alas, it’s GMO so no Europe for now.”

“How the hell Burger King gonna have a vegetarian burger when they can’t even cook a regular burger…”

“I tried an impossible burger once and regretted it. Just because something is labeled as vegan/vegetarian, doesn’t mean it’s healthy. The last place I’d try an impossible burger again would be @BurgerKing. I prefer making my own plant-based burgers so I know exactly what’s in it.”

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.