Coca-Cola Earnings: KO Stock Bubbles Higher on Q1 Beat

Coca-Cola earnings for the first quarter of 2019 have KO stock up on Tuesday.

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO ) starts off its earnings report for the first quarter of the year with earnings per share of 48 cents. This is an increase over the company’s earnings per share of 47 cents from the same time last year. It was also a boon to KO stock by coming in above Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 46 cents for the quarter.

The Coca-Cola earnings report for the first quarter of 2019 also includes net income of $1.70 billion. This is better than the company’s net income of $1.40 billion reported in the first quarter of the previous year.

Operating income reported in the Coca-Cola earnings release for the first quarter of the year comes in at $2.34 billion. That’s up from the soda company’s operating income of $1.81 billion reported in the same period of the year prior.

Coca-Cola earnings for the first quarter of 2019 also have revenue coming in at $8.02 billion. This is higher than the company’s revenue of $7.63 billion reported in the first quarter of 2018. It was also good news for KO stock by beating out analysts’ revenue estimate of $7.89 billion for the period.

Coca-Cola’s outlook for the full year of 2019 has the company expecting earnings per share to range from a decrease of 1% to a growth of 1% from last year. Earnings per share for 2018 were $2.08. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of $2.09 in 2019.

KO stock was up 1% as of Tuesday morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.