Corie Barry has been named as the Best Buy (NYSE: BBY ) CEO.

She will replace outgoing CEO Hubert Joly. Here are eight things to know about her:

Barry is the current CFO and she will have the role of helping continue Best Buy’s forward momentum that it experienced under Joly.

She has been with Best Buy for 20 years, also serving as the brand’s chief strategic transformation officer, while being a key part of its executive team that’s aided the company in its revamping process.

Barry will take over the role of CEO on June 11 of this year. Meanwhile, Joly will remain as the executive chairman of the brand, advising Barry on a number of matters, including strategy and mergers and acquisitions.

The reinvention process that both Barry and Joly have been involved in has been geared towards offering customers more technical support, as well as in-home advisors for installations that may not be so simple.

This has helped Best Buy become less reliant on new product releases that customers can get on Amazon anyways. The company has also made great strides on the e-commerce side of things.

Barry’s efforts have helped the company’s market cap reach nearly $20 billion, while announcing in February the company’s eighth straight quarter of comparable sales growth.

Since Barry joined the brand in 1999, she has had multiple roles with the retail chain in the financial and operational side of things.

She is also on Domino’s Pizza board.

BBY stock is down 0.1% on Monday.