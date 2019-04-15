Welcome

Corie Barry: 8 Things to Know About the New Best Buy CEO

Corie Barry: 8 Things to Know About the New Best Buy CEO

She is the current company CFO

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

Corie Barry has been named as the Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) CEO.

Corie BarryShe will replace outgoing CEO Hubert Joly. Here are eight things to know about her:

  • Barry is the current CFO and she will have the role of helping continue Best Buy’s forward momentum that it experienced under Joly.
  • She has been with Best Buy for 20 years, also serving as the brand’s chief strategic transformation officer, while being a key part of its executive team that’s aided the company in its revamping process.
  • Barry will take over the role of CEO on June 11 of this year. Meanwhile, Joly will remain as the executive chairman of the brand, advising Barry on a number of matters, including strategy and mergers and acquisitions.
  • The reinvention process that both Barry and Joly have been involved in has been geared towards offering customers more technical support, as well as in-home advisors for installations that may not be so simple.
  • This has helped Best Buy become less reliant on new product releases that customers can get on Amazon anyways. The company has also made great strides on the e-commerce side of things.
  • Barry’s efforts have helped the company’s market cap reach nearly $20 billion, while announcing in February the company’s eighth straight quarter of comparable sales growth.
  • Since Barry joined the brand in 1999, she has had multiple roles with the retail chain in the financial and operational side of things.
  • She is also on Domino’s Pizza board.

BBY stock is down 0.1% on Monday.

