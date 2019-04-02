Dave & Buster’s (NASDAQ: PLAY ) posted its latest quarterly earnings results late on Tuesday, bringing in figures that impressed Wall Street, helping to lift PLAY stock more than 6% after hours.

The arcade-themed restaurant chain — based out of Dallas, Texas — said that for its fourth quarter of its most recent fiscal year, it amassed net income of $29.4 million, or 76 cents per share. The figure was below the $35.6 million, or 85 cents per share from the same period in the year ago.

However, Dave & Buster’s managed to bring in earnings of 66 cents per share on an adjusted basis, about 3 cents per share above the Wall Street consensus estimate of 63 cents per share, according to a survey of analysts conducted by FactSet. On the revenue front, the restaurant business tallied up sales of $331.8 million, gaining 8.8% when compared to the $304.9 million from the year-ago period.

Analysts predicted the business would bring in revenue of $324.5 million for the period, according to a FactSet survey. Dave & Buster’s added that its same-store sales for the period were up 2.9% when compared to the year-ago quarter, ahead of the Wall Street projection of a gain of 2.2%.

For its fiscal 2019, the company now sees sales as being in the range of $1.37 billion to $1.4 billion, in line with analysts’ outlook of $1.38 billion.

PLAY stock gained 6.1% after the bell on Tuesday following the company’s strong quarterly earnings performance. Shares had gained about 0.2% during regular trading hours today in anticipation of the company’s results.