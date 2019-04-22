JC Penney (NYSE: JCP ) announced that the retailer will no longer be accepting Apple Pay (NASDAQ: AAPL ) moving forward, despite allowing consumers to utilize the app in the past.

The department store chain announced that the days in which you can use Apple Pay at its physical stores or on its iOS app are over… at least for now. It is unclear if the service will return to its stores sometime in the future.

“JCPenney made the decision to remove Apple Pay for our stores, we apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused,” the company wrote on a tweet last Saturday. “We will definitely forward your feedback regarding this for review.”

The business decided to tweet the move to the public after receiving a complaint from a customer who mentioned that his wife was unable to make a purchase using Apple Pay at one of its locations.

“@jcpenney my wife went to your store today to buy stuff. She had her phone ready to pay and was told you guys removed #Applepay. Why would you remove a very secure form of payment? Do you not care about your customers security? #stupididea #Security,” wrote @TheCombaticons.

The decision drew some criticism as there were customers who noted that some of JC Penney’s rivals accept Apple Pay, including the likes of Kohls and Target. The chain added Apple Pay originally back in 2017 nationwide following a 2015 test.

JCP stock is up about 2% on Monday. AAPL stock is up 0.3%.