Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK ) reported its latest earnings results, which included a sales decline in its fiscal 2018 that played a role in KODK stock declining after hours.

The Rochester, New York-based imaging firm said that for its fourth quarter of its fiscal 2018, it brought in sales of $366 million, a slight decline from what it brought in last year due in part to lower sales from its Print Systems brand. Net income for the period was a bright sign for the period at $19 million, considering the amount was a $46 million loss during the same period a year ago.

For its fiscal 2018, Kodak brought in sales of $1.32 billion, a drop of 4.4% when compared to its fiscal 2017, due in part to a decline in sales from its Print Systems Division, which is its largest one. Every other division also experienced a dip in sales or flat revenues during 2018.

The business’ operational EBITDA for the year took a turn for the worse, falling 90% to $1 million due in part to lower margins from its Print Systems segment. This was also Kodak’s first quarter reporting earnings under its new CEO Jim Continenza, who replaced Jeff Clarke after the latter resigned from the company.

KODK stock was surging about 5.2% during regular trading hours Monday in anticipation of the company’s quarterly results. Underwhelming figures sent Kodak shares declining 6.7% after the bell.