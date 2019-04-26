In the latest Friday Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumors, the company announced the recall of wall plug adapter used overseas, several members of its industrial branch are leaving the company and iPhone sales during the March quarter may have left something to be desired.

Adapter Recall: The tech giant announced that it would be recalling wall plug adapters that were available in the UK, Hong Kong and Singapore. The move was made following six incidents of electric shocks that occurred after the plugs broke, exposing metal contacts. These plugs were available for a number of iPhones, Macs, iPads and iPods, and the recall applies only to older models of them

Industrial Workers Leave: One of Apple’s most important teams is its industrial design one, who work under design chief John Ive. A report suggests that three longtime industrial design team workers are leaving the company. Rico Zorkendorfer and Daniele De Iuliis both left the company recently, while Julian Hönig plans on leaving during the next few month. The first two have been working for Apple for a combined 35 years, while the latter has been there for a decade.

iPhone Sales Lag: A Cowen investor predicts that Apple’s March quarter results will be in line with the company’s guidance, which includes a 10% decline from quarter to quarter. Expect near-term weakness in iPhones discounted by the market, he says. However, the company’s weaker demand could be turned around once Apple’s 5G phone is rolled out.

AAPL stock is down 0.6% Friday.