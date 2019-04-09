Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / 5 Happy Tax Day Images to Post on Social Media

5 Happy Tax Day Images to Post on Social Media

Why not have a little fun on this most stressful of days

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

What is your favorite part about Tax Day other than you being done with one of the most stressful times of the year?

Happy Tax Day
Source: Shuterstock

Every year, the day takes place on April 15, requiring us to file our financial information throughout the previous tax year, which is 2018 in this case. Some of us will end up paying a good chunk of their salary to the IRS right around this time, while others paid their taxes throughout the year with their paycheck, which means they may be getting a nice refund in the next few weeks.

Regardless of where you stand, we encourage you to have some fun on this day with these five happy Tax Day images that we have compiled for you to share with your friends and family.

Check them out and have a great Tax Day!


Compare Brokers

Happy Tax Day Images

 


Compare Brokers

Happy Tax Day Images

Tax Day images
Source: Pinterest

 


Compare Brokers

Happy Tax Day Images

Happy Tax Day
Source: Imgur

 


Compare Brokers

Happy Tax Day Images

 


Compare Brokers

Happy Tax Day Images

 

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2019/04/happy-tax-day/.

©2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?