Happy x Nature is the new clothing line that Kate Hudson is rolling out to the public, hoping that you will embrace your wild side and get out to nature.
Here are seven things to know about the line:
- Happy x Nature was designed as a collaboration between the actor and Michele Manz, who is the head designer of Alberta Ferretti.
- The clothing line is designed for people to get out in nature, go on road trips, go to the beach and enjoy their more untamed side.
- The lineup includes a number of free-spirited rompers, jumpsuits, dresses, jackets, tops, bottoms and more with a nature palette that includes floral patterns and earthy looks.
- Keeping up with its look is Happy x Nature’s philosophy, which is environmental in nature.
- “From the factories and mills we choose to packaging and garment tags, we’ll explore every option, always looking for eco-aware solutions,” the line’s website says. The materials that are used in the clothes include “airy cotton voiles, earthy laundered cottons and cotton flax … mixed with organic and recycled fabrics.”
- Plus, the designers created a textile that is made of recycled plastic bottles, as well as eco-friendly fabric tags and biodegradable packaging.
- These pieces are relatively affordable as you can get them for between $50 to $300, which Hudson decided because she wanted anyone to be able to buy them.