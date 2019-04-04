Welcome

Happy x Nature: 7 Things to Know About Kate Hudson's New Clothing Line

The line's a collaboration between Hudson and Michele Manz

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

Happy x Nature is the new clothing line that Kate Hudson is rolling out to the public, hoping that you will embrace your wild side and get out to nature.

Happy x NatureHere are seven things to know about the line:

  • Happy x Nature was designed as a collaboration between the actor and Michele Manz, who is the head designer of Alberta Ferretti.
  • The clothing line is designed for people to get out in nature, go on road trips, go to the beach and enjoy their more untamed side.
  • The lineup includes a number of free-spirited rompers, jumpsuits, dresses, jackets, tops, bottoms and more with a nature palette that includes floral patterns and earthy looks.
  • Keeping up with its look is Happy x Nature’s philosophy, which is environmental in nature.
  • “From the factories and mills we choose to packaging and garment tags, we’ll explore every option, always looking for eco-aware solutions,” the line’s website says. The materials that are used in the clothes include “airy cotton voiles, earthy laundered cottons and cotton flax … mixed with organic and recycled fabrics.”
  • Plus, the designers created a textile that is made of recycled plastic bottles, as well as eco-friendly fabric tags and biodegradable packaging.
  • These pieces are relatively affordable as you can get them for between $50 to $300, which Hudson decided because she wanted anyone to be able to buy them.
