Low-Carb Keto Snacks: Highly-Anticipated Vlasic Pickle Chips Make Headlines

Anyone looking to add to their list of low-carb keto snacks have a new option available to them.

Source: Shutterstock

Anyone willing to stomach them will soon be able to buy Vlasic Pickle Chips. No, these aren’t chips that taste like pickles. That’s something we’ve seen in the past. Instead, these are actually pickles that have been turned into chips. As in, actual crispy, crunchy chips.

So what exactly makes the Vlasic Pickel Chips a great addition to the list of low-carb keto snacks? It’s the fact that pickles themselves are already an incredibly low in calories and carbs. Turning them into chips only makes it easier for consumers to take them on the go as a snack, reports Food Business News.

Here’s how some Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) users are reacting to the news about the Vlasic Pickle Chips.

“Must. Find. Not potato chips. Actual pickle chips!”

“They sound really good. Like a slightly altered fried pickle chips, which are amazing.”

“Every prego’s dream lol.”

“Nope! I’m not that desperate to eliminate carbs from my diet.”

“Laden with toxins, food coloring & flavors unfortunately so not really that good for you.”

Anyone looking to add Vlasic Pickle Chips to their pantry of low-carb keto snacks will have to keeping waiting. The company says that it is looking to release the pickle chips, but it doesn’t say when exactly they will be hitting store shelves.

