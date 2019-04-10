Macy’s (NYSE: M ) is enchanting the minds of the youth with its colorful Story concept in three dozen of its stores.

Source: Shutterstock

The Cincinnati, Ohio-based department store chain acquired New York retail store Story about a year ago. Story is the brainchild of Rachel Schechtman, who designed the idea of a store that evokes more than just the products as it’s all about the experience.

The Story concept curates merchandise around a certain theme or set of ideas, and it looks like Macy’s is ready to capitalize on its acquisition. The retailer said on Wednesday it will add its 1,500-square-foot Story shops to 36 Macy’s stores across the U.S. as it seeks to find new uses for its excess space.

The retail chain plans on rotating inventory every two months in its Story shops, adding multiple local brands throughout the course of the year. Macy’s said its Story shops will include products such as Crayola-branded Levi’s jackets for kids, chocolate bars, bags, makeup and more unique items you can’t find elsewhere.

Story “gives new customers a fresh reason to visit our stores and gives the current Macy’s customer even more reason to come back again and again throughout the year” Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette said. Expect the first version of these stores to be live in 36 of the retail chain’s stores from Wednesday until June 26–a new concept will be out after that date.

M stock is down about 1.3% on Wednesday.