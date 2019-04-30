Mastercard Earnings: MA Stock Pops on Q1 Beat

Mastercard earnings for the first quarter of 2019 is giving MA stock a slight boost on Tuesday.

Mastercard (NYSE: MA ) starts off its earnings report for the first quarter of the year with earnings per share of $1.78. This is up from the company’s earnings per share of $1.50 from the first quarter of 2018. It was also good news for MA stock by coming in above Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $1.66 for the period.

The most recent Mastercard earnings report also has it bringing in net income of $1.86 billion. That’s an increase over the financial company’s net income of $1.49 billion reported in the same period of the year prior.

Operating income reported in the Mastercard earnings release for the first quarter of 2019 comes in at $2.21 billion. This is better than the company’s operating income of $1.83 billion reported in the first quarter of the previous year.

The Mastercard earnings report for the first quarter of the year includes revenue of $3.89 billion. This is an improvement over the company’s revenue of $3.58 billion reported during the same time last year. It was also a boon to MA stock by beating out analysts’ revenue estimate of $3.86 billion for the quarter.

Mastercard notes that there were a few factors in its most recent earnings report that were responsible for its revenue increase during the quarter. This includes switched transactions increasing 17%, gross dollar volume increasing 12% and cross-border volumes increasing 13%.

MA stock was up 1% as of noon Tuesday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.