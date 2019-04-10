Matt Reveals a 4,900% Marijuana Anomaly

How the intersection of the marijuana trend and a unique market anomaly can make you life-changing wealth

Well, that’s what happened with the marijuana company, Cronos Group.

In July 2016, it was trading at $0.25. By January 2019, it had soared to $25.10. That’s a gain of more than 4,900% in less than three years.

This type of gain turns a $25k investment into more than $1.2M.

Tuition? Paid for. The vacation home? It’s yours. And the world travel? Pack your bags.

That’s life-changing wealth.

Now, you might be thinking that this growth from Cronos was due to the “rising-tide-lifts-all-boats” aspect of the marijuana industry in recent years. But while that’s true to some extent, it’s not the whole story.

You see, there’s a unique tailwind behind Cronos’ stock performance. Few people are aware of it. Fewer still have incorporated it into a codified market strategy.

***The set-up that has created this strategy

Regular Digest readers know that we believe legalized marijuana is creating one of the most lucrative investment opportunities we’ll see in our lifetime. Sales in the U.S. and Canada are growing at more than 20% per year … and will do so for many years. The legal marijuana industry is set to grow 10-fold over the coming decade. This will create massive new markets and stock winners.

But there is one major headwind to investing in marijuana — namely, it’s still illegal on the federal level. As this relates to traditional stock investing, it means that marijuana companies cannot trade on either the New York Stock Exchange or the NASDAQ.

This means that most marijuana companies trade on what’s called the “OTC” market, which stands for “over the counter”.

At this point, I’m going to let Matt take over from his monthly issue of Early Stage Investor:

Here’s where it gets interesting: As legalization spreads and marijuana is rescheduled, the door will open for many of these companies to uplist — or “jump” — to the big exchanges. It’s like being called up from the minor leagues to the major leagues. As you would expect, there are big benefits for OTC stocks that make that jump. But by the time they do, the first wave of big gains will have already been banked. That’s especially true in the marijuana industry. Consider this: A lot of people really want to invest in marijuana stocks. Normally, when a lot of folks want to invest in a sector, there are plenty of U.S.-listed stocks for them to buy. But because of the federal marijuana laws, there are not many U.S. listed marijuana stocks … only a handful. As a result, the ones that actually do exist have received an extraordinary amount of attention and money … and they’ve soared hundreds — even thousands — of percent. There simply aren’t many options available for large U.S. investors that want to take positions in legal marijuana stocks. It’s an anomaly that sent the small group of U.S.-listed marijuana stocks soaring. It certainly helped companies like Cronos skyrocket in value. It was like 1,000 really thirsty people trying to buy 20 bottles of water. That is why I have spent the past year fine-tuning a system that will help us determine which marijuana stocks will be the next to jump to a major stock exchange.



***So, what does this “jumping” look like when it actually happens?

Let’s go back to Cronos to help answer this.

In December of 2017, the stock was still trading on the OTC market. At that time, Matt was writing another newsletter called NexGen Profit Multiplier. He recommended the OTC listing of Cronos when it was trading at just $5.50.

At that time, Matt had recommended the stock as a very short-term trade — it turns out, he banked nearly 50% gains for his subscribers in only 48 hours.

But the major gains for Cronos were just beginning. Back to Matt:

On February 27, 2018, the stock jumped to the NASDAQ and made history as the first Canadian marijuana company to list on a major U.S. exchange. Cronos closed the Friday before the announcement at $7.01. One week after the announcement, it traded as high as $10.39 — a rally of nearly 50%. On May 23, 2018, Cronos made another jump in Canada when it moved from the TSX Venture Exchange to the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Two weeks later, the stock was up 28%.

As you can see in the chart above, both jumps resulted in big short-term profits. These short-term gains are impressive. But the long-term benefits of uplisting to a major stock exchange are what my Jumper Stock System is based on. Fourteen months after my initial recommendation, Cronos is trading at $22.20 — an increase of 300%.

And as you now know, even that 300% gain was just the beginning, as Cronos is now up thousands of percent.

***Why does this exchange-jump work, and how can an investor target the specific stocks most likely to benefit?

I’m going to let my colleague, Luis Hernandez answer these questions in more detail in tomorrow’s second installment of this Digest series.

You see, there are massive benefits to being on a major exchange, which is why many marijuana company CEOs are going to be pushing for this. However, that doesn’t mean every marijuana stock that makes an exchange jump is primed to produce massive returns. Investors need to be careful. Every successful investment system tends to have strict criteria that all potential stocks must meet. Matt’s is no different. You’ll get those details tomorrow.

