McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD ) has upset a lot of Aussies following the burger chain’s decision to roll out the McPickle Burger… which it didn’t actually do because the whole announcement was an April Fool’s Day prank.

The restaurant announced the item in Australia and even shared pictures of the fake sandwich, which looks like a big mac but with plenty of pickles instead of the two beef patties. It also turns out that some Mickey D’s fans are not exactly happy with the move.

The McDonald’s McPickle Burger prank fooled some fans and got them excited about a pickle-based sandwich, because that’s the world we live in now. The item was revealed earlier today and it included a description that sounds like an actual marketing or social media person wrote it:

Pickle lovers, it’s the news you’ve all been waiting for. We’re super stoked to announce the launch of our brand new McPickle Burger. It’s time to tuck into juicy, flavoursome pickles layered between melted cheese, ketchup sauce and toasted sesame seed buns. It’s sure to be a treat for all your senses.

Soon after posting the image, the McDonald’s Australia account wrote “available until yesterday.” Some people got so upset at the burger chain that they went as far as to call the business “cruel” for the prank.

MCD stock is down about 0.8% on Monday following the news.