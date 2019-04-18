Mustang Bio News: MBIO Stock Skyrockets on New ‘Bubble Boy’ Therapy

Mustang Bio news concerning a trial about a new gene therapy for treating “bubbly boy” disease has MBIO stock soaring on Thursday.

Source: Shutterstock

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ: MBIO ) notes that a Phase1/2 clinical trial of a gene therapy to treat XSCID, which is also known as SCID-X1. This therapy results in children not having a proper immune system and being unable to fight off illnesses.

According to the Mustang Bio news release, a lentiviral gene therapy was used on infants under two years of age with the bubble boy disease. There are currently 10 infants that have gone through this therapy and the recent results come from eight of those patients.

Mustang Bio has found that the lentiviral gene therapy has been a success for the eight patients tracked in the study. These eight patients saw a successful transferring of a normal copy of the IL2RG gene to bone marrow stem cells.

All eight of the patients in the study have cleared their previous infections and are now growing normally. Seven of the eight saw CD3+, CD4+ and CD4+ naïve T-cell and natural killer normalization within three to four months after treatment. The eighth infant initially had insufficient T cells, but has now normalized.

“The results have been very good thus far. We’ve been able to restore a full immune system pretty quickly,” Ewelina Mamcarz, M.D., said in a statement. “All of these patients were able to come off of isolation and they’ve returned home with immune systems that were fully functional.”

MBIO stock was up 128% as of noon Thursday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.