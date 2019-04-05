Nike Plus Perks: Nike’s Loyalty Program Getting an Upgrade

Nike Plus perks are expanding as the company looks to treat its most loyal customers better.

Source: Shutterstock

Nike (NYSE: NKE ) says that it is planning to introduce several new perks to members of its Nike Plus loyalty program. This program already gives users plenty of extra features, such as free shipping and special entrances at some of its stores.

The sportswear company notes that it plans to enhance this further with Nike Plus perks that include special rewards for members. Among these is a vending machine that will dispense a gift to members every two weeks.

Another Nike Plus perk that the company is working on is a more focused approach to engaging its customers. The company says that this includes creating a profile of the member’s interest to better determine the types of products they may enjoy, reports New York Post.

Members are already seeing special treatment at the chain’s House of Innovation locations. There are only two of these at the moment, but the company is planning to open another in Paris this year. The other two are in NYC and Shanghai.

“Consumers expect more from brands in the digitally led world,” Cathy Sparks, Global VP and GM of Nike Direct stores, told Footwear News. “They want to know that we’re listening to them, that we care about them, that we share the same values. It’s not enough to just interact and transact with consumers. We need to build deep connections that last a lifetime.”

